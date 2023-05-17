Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to make Bollywood debut after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat?

    On Tuesday, the megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan hosted Eric Garcetti, the recently appointed US ambassador to India, at his Mannat house in Mumbai. 

    On Tuesday, actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted Eric Garcetti, the recently appointed US ambassador to India, at his Mannat house in Mumbai. On Tuesday night, Eric uploaded pictures from his trip to Twitter. Inside Shah Rukh's Bandra residence, the two actors posed side by side for the first photograph. The following image shows Shah Rukh grinning while holding something and gazing at his hands.

    Eric was standing close by, tossing a ball. Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh's manager, smiled as she looked aside. Gauri Khan, the interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh, grinned while looking at Pooja. Shah Rukh was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching denims and a cap. Gauri was also spotted wearing black. Pooja chose to wear types of denim and a white tee. The area where they congregated featured a large artwork on the side of a red brick wall. Also suspended from the ceiling was a chandelier. In the image, couches and a coffee table could also be seen.

    Eric shared the images on the Twitter with the following caption:Is it time for my Bollywood debut? 😉 Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk  at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia. Check out the post: 

    Shah Rukh's last appearance for fans was in Siddharth Anand's action movie Pathaan. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana were also featured. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra also play significant parts in the movie.
    The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 7. Previously, the film had been set to open in theatres on June 2. It is marketed as an action movie with intense action scenes. It was made by Red Chillies Entertainment, a production firm founded by Shah Rukh. Aside from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also appear in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Taapsee Pannu.

