Urvashi Rautela has responded to social media buzz claiming she copied Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram posts. Dismissing the allegations, the actress called it a coincidence and said she had “no clue” about it.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold fashion choices and viral moments, recently addressed accusations of copying Priyanka Chopra’s social media posts. The actress found herself under the spotlight when fans noticed she had shared the same Instagram stories as Priyanka, sparking comparisons and online buzz.

“No Clue What You’re Talking About”

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Urvashi was asked whether she had been intentionally replicating Priyanka’s Instagram content. Brushing off the claims, she responded,

“You have so much time to waste on such things. I think nobody sees all this. I really have no idea, no clue what you are talking about.”

When further asked if she follows Priyanka on social media, Urvashi added,

“I mean, yeah, she is such an icon.”

Her remarks stirred reactions online, with fans divided, some defending her and others calling it “coincidental yet obvious.”

Not the First Time: Past Plagiarism Controversy

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has been caught in a “copying” controversy. In 2020, she tweeted a review of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, which turned out to be nearly identical to a tweet by New York-based author JP Brammer. The incident had sparked widespread criticism, although Urvashi did not officially comment on it back then.

What’s Next for Urvashi and Priyanka?

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaj, sharing the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra continues to dominate globally, with Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, and SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter lined up.