Urvashi Rautela is one of the most glamorous actresses from the Bollywood fraternity, and she often finds herself caught up in stories-not only for her films but also for the controversies that surround her. While she has made many fans with her talents and charms, some incidents have created a frenzy in the media. Her five most viral controversies to date are here.

5 Most Viral Controversies That Shook Bollywood

1. The Rishabh Pant Fiasco

In 2018, an announcement by Urvashi regarding a 'Mr. RP,' who supposedly waited for her at a hotel, grabbed the headlines as fans speculated she was talking about Rishabh Pant. Much of the hype was delivered into the rumor mill because of the cricketer's ambiguous social media reactions. Later, Urvashi revealed that the mention of the 'Mr. RP' was part of a scripted interaction and wasn't directed towards any particular individual.

2. Controversial Comments on Saif Ali Khan

Early on 2025, backlash erupted from a portion of the population against Urvashi for her remarks about some incidence related to Saif Ali Khan. While she was explaining to her fans what had happened, she digressed into talking about her jewelry, which many people found really uncaring and inconsiderate. Seeing how Urvashi realized the public response of the condemnation, she promptly said, 'I'm sorry,' claiming that her words had been taken out of context and that she never intended to offend anyone.

3. Clothes Malfunction at Cannes

At the once cinematic 2025 Cannes Film Festival celebration, Urvashi Rautela fell victim to a wardrobe snap on the red carpet, with the incident going viral in social media circles. Their failures came from being histrionically brought to life through memes churned from fans and other media outlets. In spite of the unexpected glitch, she carried on her glorious ends visit at the festival.

4. The Temple Controversy

Urvashi created quite a buzz when she made the statement that a temple was built in Uttarakhand in her name. Because of this statement, local communities, along with religious leaders, became confused and scolded her that the temple was not constructed after her. Urvashi's team later issued a statement clarifying that her remarks were taken out of context.

5. Summoned in Betting App Investigation

In 2025, Urvashi Rautela came under the spotlight when her name joined the probe that involved an online betting site. According to reports, she was called by authorities while looking into the suspected financial irregularities. Although details on Urvashi's role are still kept private, this incident has yet another entry added to the public that underlines scrutiny on her career.

Where there is glamour, talent and controversy, Urvashi Rautela is all into it. These incidents sometimes cast a shadow over the professional achievements in her life. But she manages to stay in the good books of the film and entertainment industry. Her power to cope with the public eye, handle negative comments, and stay active and working in the film industry speaks of her resilience and adaptability amid such a demanding spotlight.