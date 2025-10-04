Actress Urvashi Rautela faces backlash for posting Instagram Stories identical to Priyanka Chopra’s, sparking fresh copycat accusations and a viral social media reaction.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is once again under fire, and this time, social media sleuths claim she’s been channeling Priyanka Chopra a little too closely. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Urvashi recently posted four Instagram Stories that were nearly identical to those shared earlier by Priyanka. From heartfelt tributes to festive wishes, the similarities were impossible to ignore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Same Stories, Same Timing

The copied content included a tribute to the late Dr. Jane Goodall, Dussehra greetings, and a Gandhi Jayanti message. Priyanka had shared a thoughtful post about the legendary primatologist’s legacy, highlighting her advocacy for animals and humanity, and soon after, Urvashi posted the exact same interview snippet and quote. Internet users were quick to point out the uncanny overlap, calling it "Insta déjà vu."

Copycat Claims Resurface

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has been caught in the act. In 2020, she stirred controversy for allegedly plagiarising a tweet about the Oscar-winning film Parasite. That tweet, originally written by New York-based writer JP Brammer, was reposted by Urvashi with barely a word changed, sparking widespread backlash at the time.

Internet Has a Field Day

Social media wasted no time reacting to the latest copy-paste saga. Memes, jokes, and side-by-side comparisons flooded X (formerly Twitter). While some fans were amused, others questioned why a public figure with a massive following would mimic another celebrity so blatantly.

Scroll to load tweet…

Career Updates: Two Very Different Paths

While Urvashi was last seen in the film Daaku Maharaj, alongside big names like Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Priyanka Chopra continues to make waves internationally. With projects like Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, and SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter in the pipeline, Priyanka’s global footprint only seems to be growing.