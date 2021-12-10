  • Facebook
    Urvashi Rautela meets ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; gifts him Bhagavad Gita

    Ahead of judging Miss Universe 2021, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela met the former Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu for a meet and greet session. She was accompanied by her family when she met the ex-PM.

    Urvashi Rautela meets ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; gifts him Bhagavad Gita
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
    Before the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant began, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was invited by Israel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Urvashi Rautela’s family was also invited by the ex-PM along with her family for a small meeting session. Urvashi Rautela is in Israel to judge Miss Universe 2021.

    The Bollywood actor also shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen making the former Israeli Prime Minster speak a few words in Hindi – ‘Sab badiya, sab shaandaar’. Urvashi Rautela too learnt a word of Israeli from Benjamin Netanyahu, meaning “It’s all good”.

    On the occasion, Urvashi Rautela gifted former PM Benjamin Netanyahu the Holy book ‘Bhagvad Gita’. She wore a blue, black and silver shimmery dress with her hair tied in a ponytail. She shared a series of pictures along with the video on her Instagram handle, tagging the former Prime Minister in the posts as well. Urvashi Rautela also extended her wishes to the ex-PM for inviting her and her family to meet him.

    ALSO READ: 70th Miss Universe 2021: Urvashi Rautela opens up on being youngest judge in history of competiton

    Speaking of Urvashi Rautela’s professional front, the actress will be seen next in the film ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda. In the web film, Urvashi Rautela will play the role of Inspector Avinash Mishra’s real-life partner ‘Poonam Mishra’.

    Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in a number of south Indian films, such as the Telugu movie ‘Black Rose’, where she will be seen playing the lead character, and a Tamil film featuring actor Saravana. The next schedule of Saravana starrer film is slated to begin soon.

    ALSO READ: What is Urvashi Rautela doing in Ambani's $73 million private jet? See picture

    Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in another Hindi film titled ‘Dil Hai Gray’. The actress had recently shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account. ‘Dil Hai Gray’ is said to be the Hindi remake of Tamil’s popular film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

    Take a look at her posts here:

     

     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
