    70th Miss Universe 2021: Urvashi Rautela opens up on being youngest judge in history of competiton

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be judging the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant. Here's what the 27-year-old actress has to tell about the same. The actress has a couple of south movies in hand on the work front.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 8:03 PM IST
    Urvashi Rautela is one of the youngest actresses and beauty queens of the entertainment industry. She will be making our nation proud as she has arrived in Israel to judge Miss Universe 2021 Pageant. It is always a proud moment for India when we see our national flag fly high in other countries. Urvashi with all her hard work and dedication, has competed against many globally to represent her nation. The event shall be aired nationally to over 600 million people in over 170 countries. There will be representatives from 90 countries and five continents who will be present for this beauty contest.

    The Bollywood diva who is judging the most followed pageant Miss Universe feels honoured and grateful to be one of the judges for the Miss Universe Pageant. She had said that she was honoured to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. She also said that she is not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also grateful to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine. Also read: What is Urvashi Rautela doing in Ambani's $73 million private jet? See picture
         

    Isn't that a sweet thought to have? She is known to be kind-hearted and is known for her outstanding achievements. We can surely say that she is, 'Bharat Ka Garv'. On the professional front, the actress will be seen playing the role of Poonam Mishra, who was the wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, essayed by Randeep Hooda in the web movie named  Inspector Avinash. The actress will also be seen in a few south movies like the Telugu feature Black Rose, where she will be playing the lead role. She will also be seen in a 200 crore Tamil blockbuster tarring Saravana. Also read: IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant's fans to Urvashi Rautela, "pls don’t distract our boy"; actress gets trolled
       

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 8:03 PM IST
