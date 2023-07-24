'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's film trailer to release on THIS date; Know details

Excitement and ecstasy level are multiplying among audiences and fans for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which is touted as one of the much-anticipated films of this year in the YRF SPY Universe as a promotional plan hints at a teaser releasing on August 15 and a trailer on September 7.

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing more powerful with each passing day. It is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led much-awaited action entertainer, has been shot extensively across around globe, promising its viewers a finesse-filled cinematic experience with high-octane action sequences, death-defying stunts, and a gripping storyline with phenomenal performances. Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films this year which is a really awaited actioner-extravaganza film that blends action, entertainment, storyline, and remarkable performances which is something that got fans curious about more details on the film.

As the film gradually inches closer to its release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film went viral. And now, a promotional strategy, allegedly for the film, is going viral on the internet. According to the plan, the character teaser will release on Independence Day, August 15 followed by the film teaser, which will allegedly be attached to Jawan print on September 7.

Check out the viral tweet here:

The tweet caption read, "#SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 promotional road map. 15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan] 28 September - Trailer 16 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November - #ShahRukhKhan poster 7 to 9 November - Promo…"

The tweet suggests that September 28 is when the much-awaited trailer will drop, followed by the first song release on October 6. A source close to the production house informed a leading entertainment portal last month, "The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working for other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work happens in full swing. And same is the case with the background score. The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it is all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign."

The film is scheduled and slated to release on November 10. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.

