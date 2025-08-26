From big-screen blockbusters to much-awaited OTT premieres, 2025 is packed with exciting entertainment. Here’s a complete list of upcoming movies and web series you won’t want to miss this year.

2025 has excited viewing awaiting audiences in both streaming services and theaters. From beloved returning titles to exciting new originals, audience members have lots of different genres to look forward to. Here is a summary of some of the huge releases expected this month.

Upcoming Movies and OTT Releases in 2025:

Prime Video Highlights

Gen V- Season 2 (17 Sept)

The Boys spinoff arrives with all guns blazing against the chaotic backdrop of Godolkin University. Martial law, new alliances, growing influence of Homelander, all promise dark and gritty themes for this, the showcase season.

Do You Wanna Partner (12 Sept)

A weird comedy-drama starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, it shows two best friends trying to fulfill their dream of opening a craft beer company while mixing humor with social themes.

Hotel Costiera(24 Sept)

An Italian action thriller riding on the edge of mystery with stylish storytelling and contributing to Prime's global spectrum.

The Runarounds(1 Sept)

A teen-centered musical drama on starting a rock band promising high-octane performances and youthful spirit.

Netflix Lineup

Inspector Zende (5 Sept)

Based on true events, it would be a thriller centering around Inspector Madhukar Zende and his hunt for serial killer Charles Sobhraj. It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, making it one of the strongest releases from Netflix India this month.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 (3 Sept)

Back to $10 million sarcastic mischief, this time with twists and supernatural mayhem of the Nevermore, Jenna Ortega.

House of Guinness (25 Sept)

Brand-new Netflix-original drama based on this powerful family saga.

Other Arrivals

Along with the popular Studio Ghibli classics Shrek, La La Land, and Inglourious Basterds, the month of September will also see the release of Alice in Borderland Season 3, Call the Midwife Season 14, and S.W.A.T. Season 8.

Disney+ Hotstar & Jio Platforms

Only Murders in the Building – Season 5 (9 Sept)

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the mystery-comedy returns with three episodes dropping at once and new episodes released weekly.

The Paper (5 Sept)

An offshoot of The Office, the mockumentary-style series is set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper.

International & Anime Releases

The Murky Stream (26 Sept)

A Korean historical drama starring Rowoon and Shin Ye Eun set in the Joseon period that intertwines romance and intrigue.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (12 Sept)

The most awaited anime arc arrives, taking the epic saga into its gravest battles.

Indian Theatrical Releases

Madharaasi (5 Sept): A Tamil action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The Bengal Files(5 Sept) - A political drama by Vivek Agnihotri reexamining a turbulent past.

Baaghi4(5 Sept)- Tiger Shroff along with Sanjay Dutt makes an action-packed sequel.