Dolly Javed, sibling of fashion icon and actress Uorfi Javed, spoke candidly about continuing to face abusive trolling on the net. In an exclusive talk, the now confident Dolly related how public judgment and harsh comments used to affect her but did not even today.

Being associated with a popular person like Uorfi Javed has its repercussions, unwanted attention mainly to troll pages targeting her mostly based on looks, lifestyle, and family lineage. "At first, it was overwhelming," she confessed, adding that the ceaseless judgment made her question herself at times.

According to Dolly, with time and experience, a person gets a tough skin. "I truly don't care anymore," she sectioned her explanation, adding that she has learned to emotionally detach from anonymous opinions on social media. According to her, most trolls just want their fifteen minutes of fame, and reacting to them only fuels negative reactions.

Talking about the online hate she got, she said, ''I started receiving such comments right from my school days because my sister entered the acting industry. When you are four sisters, people want to gossip… when you don’t have a dad then also people want to gossip. “I think mujhe bahot acche se hi training de di mere rishtedaaron ne ki do not give a f**k about it,” she said directly.

Learning to Protect Mental Peace

The influencer talked about how it becomes important not only for mental peace but also for sanitizing one's digital presence during this time. Sharing in greater detail, she mentioned muting notifications and limited screen time, followed by some positive-affirming influences around her. She states, intensity of mental awareness and self-worth make an important role in handling online hate.

A Message to Those Who Face Online Hate

In the long run, these words will be Uorfi Javed's sister Dolly's advice to other people who endure online hate abuse: "Your peace is more important than proving anything to anyone," she told social media users everywhere in a powerful message.