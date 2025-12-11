Uorfi Javed has reacted strongly to Jaya Bachchan’s recent viral comment on paparazzi, adding a new twist to the ongoing debate on celebrity–media dynamics. Her sharp remark has sparked fresh conversations across social media.

Recent headlines had veteran actress Jaya Bachchan making a statement about the paparazzi that went viral. The actress, known for her strong views on intrusion by the media, expressed irritation over photographers being in her face during a public appearance. While many supported her views on personal space, others thought her comments bordered on being rude towards the photographers, who depend on celebrities for their daily bread.

Uorfi Javed Takes a Dig at Jaya Bachchan

Uorfi Javed reacted in no time to the viral clipping, often known to be in the limelight for her daring sartorial choices and unapologetic opinions. Without naming Jaya directly, she had posted: ““Hum vo wale celebrities hain jo paps bulate hain airport par, jo samaj gaya vo samaj gaya."

Jaya Bachchan's comment about paps and celebrities saying, ''I don’t know them; I really don’t know who these people are. Young toh mera grandson bhi hai, jiski picture release hone wali hai, and he is not on any social media. Everyone teases him, saying that at some point you will have to get on a social media platform, and he says, ‘We will see.’ But agar aapko apna photo nikalvane ke liye camera bulana padhe, toh what kind of a celeb are you?''

Jaya Bachchan Talks About Her Relationship With Paps:

“You know, it’s very strange. My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people."

“But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke (those who wear cheap tight pants and hold a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? Will they represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?" Jaya Bachchan questioned.

This comment went immediately viral and Urfi Javed's statement worked as a hilarious counter for the actress.