Uorfi Javed shared a chilling experience in which two men repeatedly rang her doorbell at 3:30 AM, demanded entry, and misbehaved with police, prompting her to file a formal complaint out of fear for her safety.

According to TV actress Uorfi Javed, she recently faced a terrifying incident. She said it happened on the night of December 21-22, when she and her sister were alone at home. According to her, around 3:30 AM, a man continuously rang her doorbell for 10 minutes. This not only woke her and her sister up but also scared them badly. She described this as the most terrifying incident of her life. Uorfi also mentioned that she later found out two men were standing outside her house. They were not ready to leave until the police arrived.

Man kept asking Uorfi Javed to open the door

In an interview with E-Times, Uorfi Javed said that a man rang her doorbell for 10 minutes, and when she went to check, he asked her to open the door and insisted on coming inside. According to her, another man was also standing in the corner. According to Uorfi, "I told them to stop the nonsense and leave. But they were not ready to. Then I threatened them with the police, and they finally left."

Accused also misbehaved with the police

Uorfi Javed further said, "We called the police, but they started misbehaving with them and us. They were rude and repeatedly shouted 'Get out, get out'. They were not ready to listen to anything." Uorfi Javed also claimed that those people lived in the same building and were behaving as if they could do anything. According to Uorfi, she also heard them trying to tamper with evidence and saying that they were relatives of a politician.

Uorfi Javed shared her scary experience

Sharing her scary experience, Uorfi Javed said, "When someone comes at 3 AM and asks a girl to open the door and refuses to leave, it's terrifying. Especially when girls are living alone. Such situations can be extremely scary." Uorfi Javed is very scared and feels unsafe after this incident. As a result, she has given a written complaint to the police in this matter. According to Uorfi, "I want to know what action can be taken against them."