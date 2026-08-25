Unmadham premiered in theatres on July 31, 2026. The film stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead, with Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Kottayam Nazeer in supporting parts. The narrative blends aspects of police inquiry with truth and superstition.

Unmadham OTT Release Date: Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam crime thriller Unmadham will make its digital debut after its theatrical release. Directed by Kiran Das and scripted by Shahi Kabir, the film revolves around a police officer who becomes involved in an old missing-person case while dealing with difficulties in his own life.

Unmadham premiered in theatres on July 31, 2026. The film stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead, with Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Kottayam Nazeer in supporting parts. The narrative blends aspects of police inquiry with truth and superstition.

The film follows Shelly, a civil police officer at a rural police station, as he struggles with personal challenges. Hoping to secure a transfer, he takes up the investigation of a long-unsolved missing person case. As the research develops, Shelly experiences situations incorporating both fact and superstition. Kiran Das, who also shares the editing duties with Jithin John, directs the movie, while Shahi Kabir acts as its writer. Arjun Sethu is the cinematographer. Mujeeb Majeed and Justin Varghese handled the film's music, including the songs and original score. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak produced the film on behalf of Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, respectively. Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon are acknowledged as co-producers.

Unmadham OTT: Release Date and Platform

For those who missed Unmadham during its theatrical run, the OTT premiere will be their next chance to see the picture. The streaming debut is set for September 4, 2026, on SonyLIV. The film will be released in Malayalam, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

As a result, the Unmadham OTT debut date is September 4, 2026, and SonyLIV will serve as the streaming platform. The digital release arrives just over a month after the film's theatrical debut on July 31.