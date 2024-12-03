Bougainvillea OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi and Fahadh movie

Malayalam crime thriller Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad, will soon start streaming on OTT platform, after a successful theatrical run.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Malayalam crime action thriller Bougainvillea will be soon coming to OTT platform after its successful theater run. The film, directed and written by Amal Neerad, hit theaters worldwide on October 17, 2024, and received praise for its intriguing narrative.

article_image2

 Those waiting to re-watch or to experience the movie at the comfort of their house can stream 'Bougainvillea' on Sony Liv from December 13, 2024.

article_image3

Bougainvillea is inspired by the novel Ruthinte Lokham and tells the story of Royce and Reethu, a couple whose lives change for the worse after a tragic accident. As they struggle to rebuild their life, they become part of an investigation led by ACP David Koshy into the disappearances of tourists in Kerala. As the movie progresses, the viewers are in for some surprises and thrills.

article_image4

The film boasts a talented cast, including Kunchacko Boban as Dr. Royce Thomas, Fahadh Faasil as ACP David Koshy IPS, and Jyothirmayi as Reethu Thomas, marking her return to the silver screen after 11 years. The ensemble also includes actors Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, Srinda, Jinu Joseph, Nisthar Sait, Shobi Thilakan, Vijilesh Karayad, Athira Patel, and Varsha Ramesh.

article_image5

Bougainvillea is produced by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, with cinematography by Anend C. Chandran, editing by Vivek Harshan, and a musical score by Sushin Shyam. Distributed by A & A Release, the film offers an exciting cinematic experience.

article_image6

Mark your calendars to catch this gripping Malayalam thriller in home screens on Sony Liv on December 13, 2024.

