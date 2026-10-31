Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a rise in its box office collection on Day 8. The spy comedy has crossed ₹33 crore in India after completing eight days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected approximately ₹2.85 crore on its eighth day (Friday, October 30). The film registered a growth of around 26.7% compared to its Day 7 collection of ₹2.25 crore.

The film had started its theatrical journey with ₹4.10 crore on its opening day. It gained momentum over the first weekend, earning ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹8.20 crore on Sunday. However, collections witnessed a noticeable drop on Monday, when the film earned ₹3.20 crore.

It collected ₹3.25 crore on Tuesday, followed by ₹2.65 crore on Wednesday and ₹2.25 crore on Thursday. With Friday's improvement, the film's total India net collection now stands at approximately ₹33.75 crore after eight days.

Its India gross collection has reached ₹40.28 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at approximately ₹50.03 crore, including overseas earnings.

About Udta Teer

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an explosion and mistakenly believes himself to be an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover and Raghubir Yadav in important roles.