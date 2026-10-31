Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has continued its strong theatrical performance, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹776.95 crore after 16 days. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action drama is now within striking distance of the ₹800 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk figures cited by The Times of India, the film earned ₹5.50 crore net in India on Day 16, across 8,079 shows. Its cumulative domestic net collection reached ₹435.40 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹509.45 crore.

Overseas markets contributed ₹3 crore on Friday, taking the film’s total international gross to ₹267.50 crore. Despite its impressive overall performance, domestic earnings declined by around 12% compared with the previous day's ₹6.25 crore.