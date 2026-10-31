Selma Blair has issued a video apology after her October arrest for an alleged mid-flight disturbance. The actress expressed regret to those affected, stating she is now focusing on her health and family while legal matters remain pending.

Selma Blair Addresses Mid-Flight Arrest

Actor Selma Blair has broken her silence days after her arrest following an alleged violent outburst aboard a flight from Los Angeles to New York. Issuing a video apology on Friday, Blair explained that she never “intended to hurt or frighten anyone” when she allegedly tried to open an airplane door mid-flight to New York City and later assaulted airline employees, as per Deadline.

“Hi, it’s me. I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11, and you deserve to hear from me directly, and I’m sorry that it’s taken this long. There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day, and I’m listening to them. And I take this very seriously,” she said.

Statement on Regret and Wellbeing

Selma added, “What I can tell you though, is very simple and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so, to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry. And to the people that have written or called or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also OK.”

Blair continued, “So, right now, I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

Details of the Legal Situation

On October 11, New York Port Authority police arrested Blair upon her arrival from Los Angeles after she allegedly attempted to open an aircraft exit door mid-flight and assaulted two airline employees, punching one and striking another. She was also accused of assaulting a police officer at the airport and later striking a nurse at the hospital where she was taken.

Blair pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree assault for the latter two, and she was released on USD 80,000 bond before she’s expected back in court on January 19, 2027. (ANI)

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