Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court challenging an FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisements. The actor has questioned why he was targeted instead of the company behind the brand

Ajay Devgn has taken legal action against the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over a show-cause notice concerning his appearance in Vimal Elaichi advertisements.

In his petition before the Bombay High Court, Devgn has challenged the notice, arguing that the authorities unfairly targeted him in his capacity as an actor instead of taking action against the manufacturing company responsible for the product.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on November 4 before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

The FDA had issued the notice alleging that advertisements promoting Vimal Elaichi were indirectly advertising Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

Why Are Vimal Elaichi Advertisements Under Scrutiny?

The controversy revolves around allegations of surrogate advertising. Although the advertisements feature Vimal Elaichi, the FDA believes the campaign indirectly promotes Vimal Pan Masala.

Surrogate advertising involves promoting a brand through another product, often when the primary product faces advertising restrictions or a ban.

According to the Maharashtra FDA, the Vimal brand has links to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, products prohibited in the state. The department alleged that the elaichi advertisements were being used to indirectly market these prohibited products.

The issue has also brought other Bollywood celebrities into the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who have appeared in advertisements associated with the brand, were also issued similar notices by the FDA.

FDA Says Proceedings Against Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff Are Complete

The legal development comes as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that the department had completed its proceedings against Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over the alleged violations.

According to Mundhe, the FDA has concluded its investigation and found violations by the three actors. The matter is expected to be referred for adjudication next week.

However, Devgn's decision to approach the Bombay High Court will not stop the department from continuing its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe clarified.

With the November 4 hearing approaching, the court's consideration of Devgn's petition could become an important development in the ongoing dispute over celebrity endorsements and alleged surrogate advertising in Maharashtra.