Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer witnessed a weekday slowdown at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, the film’s Day 7 collection reflects declining theatrical momentum.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has witnessed a decline in box office collections on its first Thursday. After a promising opening weekend, the film is facing a slowdown during the weekdays. Here is a look at its Day 7 performance and first-week business.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Bollywood Hungama, Udta Teer collected ₹1.69 crore at the Indian box office on Day 7, October 29. The figure was reported as a live estimate and may change with the final update. The film's total India net collection stood at approximately ₹29.24 crore by the end of its first week, as per the same tracker.

The film opened in theatres on October 23 and recorded its strongest performance over the first weekend. However, its earnings declined after Sunday as it entered the working weekdays. The Thursday collection further reflected the slowdown in its theatrical run.

Udta Teer Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is the reported India net collection breakdown, according to Bollywood Hungama:

- Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.89 crore

- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹7.04 crore

- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.90 crore

- Day 4 (Monday): ₹3.08 crore

- Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹2.97 crore

- Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹2.67 crore

- Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1.69 crore (live estimate)

The film's opening weekend collection stood at ₹18.83 crore. Its first-week India net collection was reported at ₹29.24 crore by Bollywood Hungama.

With its first week now complete, the film's performance over the second weekend will be important in determining whether it can regain momentum at the box office.