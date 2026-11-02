The spy comedy Udta Teer box office collection crossed Rs 61.50 crore worldwide on Day 10. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film reached Rs 42.10 crore India net after a strong second weekend.

Ten days into its theatrical run, the spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has officially surpassed the Rs 61 crore gross mark in worldwide box office collections. The film has demonstrated steady momentum across both domestic and overseas markets, backed by positive audience reception during its critical second weekend in cinemas.

Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the project marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Aakash Kaushik. Alongside Khurrana and Khan, the film features an ensemble supporting cast including Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. The comedic narrative centers on a Pakistani spy who suffers severe amnesia following an unexpected accident and subsequently becomes convinced that he is a devoted Indian patriot, leading to a series of humorous complications.

Breakdown of Domestic and Global Collections

According to trade data compiled by box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Udta Teer accumulated an India net collection of Rs 42.10 crore by the end of its tenth day in theaters. In terms of gross revenue, domestic ticket sales reached Rs 50.25 crore, while international markets contributed an additional Rs 11.25 crore gross. Together, these figures pushed the film's total worldwide gross collections past Rs 61.50 crore on Day 10.

The film had previously built a solid foundation during its opening week, recording an India net collection of Rs 30.90 crore, which translated to Rs 36.86 crore in domestic gross earnings. The sustained turnout over the subsequent days provided crucial momentum, expanding the overall theatrical tallies across domestic circuits and ensuring a strong overall performance.

Second Weekend Trajectory and Occupancy Rates

Over its second weekend, theatrical traction for the spy comedy grew noticeably. The film registered a significant 40 percent surge in earnings on Saturday (Day 9), collecting Rs 4.00 crore net compared to Rs 2.85 crore net on Friday (Day 8). The upward trend continued into Sunday (Day 10), where daily net collections were logged between Rs 3.89 crore and Rs 4.35 crore.

In total, the second weekend alone generated Rs 11.20 crore net across India. The film recorded an average Hindi 2D theater occupancy of 24.41 percent on Sunday. These occupancy figures reflect how word-of-mouth feedback helped sustain auditorium seating into the second week of release, keeping the overall box office trend positive.

Production Details and Weekday Outlook

The success of the film highlights a favorable reception for director Aakash Kaushik in his debut feature, brought to screens through the combined backing of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Key performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, complemented by supporting turns from Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, have helped maintain audience engagement throughout the 10-day theatrical window.

Trade analysts expect Udta Teer to maintain steady weekday holds across multiplexes and single screens as it enters its second full work week. With no major theatrical clash competing for identical audience demographics in the immediate days ahead, exhibitors are closely monitoring weekday collection trends to gauge the film's ultimate lifetime trajectory and final box office tally.