Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's new spy-comedy 'Udta Teer' has recorded a solid opening at the box office, earning over Rs 4 crore on its first day as it gains momentum in major urban centers across the country.

Udta Teer Box Office Performance

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Udta Teer' registered a decent opening at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in over Rs 4 crore on the release day. "#UdtaTeer fares better than pre-release estimates... The slow start in the morning and noon shows suggested an opening in the ₹ 2.50 cr range... However, the evening and night shows picked up, taking the day's total to ₹ 4 cr+. The film's performance in urban centres, in particular, could help it post a respectable weekend... The business on Saturday and Sunday will be crucial. #UdtaTeer [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4.10 cr. Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice," he posted on X.

About the Movie

Direction and Cast

'Udta Teer' is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Plot and Production

Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann earlier told ANI, “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family." The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.It marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)