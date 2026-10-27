Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, witnessed a weekday dip on Monday. The spy comedy is now aiming to maintain its momentum after a promising opening weekend.

According to a report by The Times of India, Udta Teer collected approximately Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Day 4, Monday, October 26. This took its total domestic net collection to around Rs 22.70 crore.

The film witnessed a drop compared with its opening weekend, when it recorded its highest daily collection on Sunday. However, Monday's performance will be important in determining whether the film can maintain a steady run during the weekdays.

According to NDTV Profit, the film had collected Rs 3.53 crore in India gross by late Monday evening, taking its total domestic gross to Rs 26.37 crore. These figures are different from India net collections and should not be directly compared.

Udta Teer ,Box Office Collection, Day-Wise

Udta Teer opened in theatres on October 23, 2026. According to The Times of India, the film earned approximately Rs 4.80 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday. Its collection rose further to Rs 9.49 crore on Sunday, making it the film's strongest day so far.

The film's first Monday collection indicates a considerable slowdown after the weekend. Its upcoming weekday performance will determine whether it can sustain the initial momentum and attract more audiences to theatres.

Udta Teer Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has also earned money from overseas markets. According to The Times of India, its worldwide gross collection is approaching Rs 34 crore. The spy comedy had crossed Rs 25 crore in worldwide gross earnings during its opening weekend.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer follows a spy who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

The box office figures are provisional estimates and may vary across tracking platforms.