Actor Rajpal Yadav defends singer Daler Mehndi after a controversy with Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal. Yadav criticized the minister's 'inappropriate' remarks, emphasized respecting artists, and refuted allegations that Mehndi was intoxicated.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi after a controversy broke out over the latter’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram account to react to the incident, which took place at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri on Sunday. Calling Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks 'inappropriate', Yadav said that people holding high positions should be careful about how they speak to artists. He also spoke about the importance of respecting art and those who dedicate their lives to it.

Rajpal Yadav calls minister's remarks 'inappropriate'

“As an art student, I would like to express that the disrespectful remarks and inappropriate language used by a respected minister against a legendary singer, whose voice has touched generations, are unbecoming of someone holding such a high office. It felt as though you believed you could buy art itself, when art is something that cannot be bought. Art is life, and life deserves to be respected,” Rajpal Yadav said in Hindi.

Actor refutes intoxication claims

The actor stood up for Mehndi amid allegations of alcohol consumption during a performance, maintaining that the singer does not drink. Yadav also said he knows Mehndi personally and is aware of his ongoing health concerns. “For your information, Daler Paaji does not consume alcohol. I have worked with him on Welcome to the Jungle and know that he has been facing health issues, with people doing their best to help him recover. Positions of power may come and go, but art will always hold a higher place. It deserves respect. God bless you,” the actor added.

The Uttarakhand Controversy

The controversy began when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at the event and questioned his singing. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, with several people reacting to the exchange. In the video, the minister can be heard questioning the singer’s ability to perform and saying that he had been invited to entertain the audience. He also told Mehndi that he should respect his reputation as a well-known artist.

Following the incident, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Uniyal later told ANI that he had questioned the singer because he believed Mehndi was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and said he was unhappy with the way the show was conducted.

Other singers show support

Several singers, including Mika Singh and Badshah, have also come out in support of Mehndi following the incident. (ANI)

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