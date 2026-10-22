Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update on X, revealing that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover. The veteran actor had earlier spoken about a knee injury sustained during a shoot of KBC 18

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a brief update on X, telling his followers that he needs to take a short break on medical advice. The actor said he has been asked to rest and recuperate for a few days, explaining why he may not be as active on social media during this period.

In his post, Bachchan wrote, "I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything..."

The actor is known for regularly sharing his thoughts, personal reflections and observations with fans through his blog and social media accounts. His latest message offered little detail about his current condition, but his reference to taking time off prompted interest among followers.

Bachchan has not provided further information about the reason for the latest rest advice in the quoted post.

The Actor Had Earlier Revealed A Knee Injury On KBC 18

Earlier this month, Bachchan opened an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 differently from his usual energetic introductions after revealing that he had injured his knee during the previous day's shoot.

Instead of delivering his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, the actor remained seated. He explained the reason to the audience, saying, "Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury."

Bachchan then recalled how the injury happened during the shoot. "Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee," he said, pointing towards his left knee.

The revelation understandably concerned those present in the studio. However, the actor reassured the audience that the injury was not serious and indicated that he would continue standing while interacting with the contestants. He chose to remain seated during the opening segment because of the discomfort.

The audience responded with wishes for his speedy recovery, showing their concern for the veteran star.

Earlier Blog Post About Hospital Recovery Had Also Worried Fans

Bachchan's latest health update comes months after another of his social media posts attracted attention. In July, the actor wrote about the physical and emotional challenges that can follow hospitalisation, surgery and intensive care.

His blog post discussed how returning home after being discharged from a hospital can sometimes be a particularly difficult stage of recovery. He reflected on the pain, psychological struggles and resilience required to overcome such experiences.

On his official blog, Bachchan wrote about how even a person regarded as a champion can face difficult moments in life. He also reflected on how people respond differently to adversity, emphasising the importance of courage and perseverance.

A day after the post prompted concern among fans, he shared another cryptic message on X: "The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

The actor did not clarify the meaning of that message, leaving followers wondering whether it was connected to his health or a broader reflection on life.

Earlier, in May, reports had also suggested that Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to those reports, however, the visit was for his routine monthly health check-up, and he returned home the same day.

While these earlier developments had generated speculation, Bachchan's latest message specifically confirms that he has been advised to rest for a few days. He has not shared further details about his current health condition.