Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan visited the Attari-Wagah Border to promote their spy-comedy film 'Udta Teer', attending the historic Beating Retreat ceremony and paying tribute to the BSF jawans ahead of the film's October 23 release.

Promotions at Attari-Wagah Border

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan visited the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab to promote their upcoming spy-comedy film 'Udta Teer', attending the historic Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of its theatrical release on October 23. Accompanied by the film's promotional team, the actors interacted with the crowd and security personnel, joining in patriotic slogans during the flag-lowering ceremony. Their visit comes as the film gears up for its release in theatres this Friday.

Sara shared her appreciation for the Border Security Force (BSF) on Instagram Stories, writing, “What a proud feeling. Our deepest gratitude and respect to the BSF. Your sacrifice and strength inspires us all. Salute” In a separate post on her Instagram feed, the actor expressed similar sentiments, writing, “Grateful and proud of our BSF jawans. Their daily strength and sacrifice provides us safety and peace. Salute to our heroes”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Seeking Blessings and Film Details

Before visiting the border, Ayushmann and Sara travelled to Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar to seek blessings. The co-stars were seen wearing matching white ethnic outfits during the visit.

About 'Udta Teer'

'Udta Teer' is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)