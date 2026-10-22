Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali continues its theatrical run after releasing on October 16. The historical action drama has earned Rs 59.65 crore worldwide so far.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama Ranabaali is drawing audiences to theatres following its October 16 release. The film has collected Rs 59.65 crore at the global box office so far, bringing it close to the Rs 60 crore milestone.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film combines historical events, intense action and a romantic storyline. Vijay plays the titular character, Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma. The film's box office performance has kept it in the spotlight since its theatrical debut.

Ranabaali ,Box Office Collection

According to the latest trade reports, Ranabaali earned Rs 5.50 crore in India net collections on Day 6, October 21. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 59.65 crore, while the domestic net total stood at Rs 42.05 crore. The film's India gross collection was Rs 48.90 crore, with overseas markets contributing Rs 10.75 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's On-Screen Chemistry

Apart from its historical storyline, the film has attracted attention for the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The song 'Enthayya Saami', which highlights the romance between their characters, has also become a talking point among fans.

The film's trailer generated interest with Vijay's intense appearance as a warrior fighting against British colonial rule. The story is set against the backdrop of the devastating famine of 1876–1878 and explores the suffering and resistance associated with that period.

Arnold Vosloo Plays The Antagonist

Ranabaali features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, as the British officer Sir Theodore Hector. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with T-Series presenting the project.

With its historical setting, action sequences and lead pair, Ranabaali is continuing its theatrical run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how quickly it moves beyond the Rs 60 crore worldwide mark.