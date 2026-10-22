The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene in the Daler Mehndi row, calling for greater sensitivity towards artists.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene in the ongoing Daler Mehndi controversy, calling for increased sensitivity towards artists. This appeal follows a public reprimand of the renowned singer by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a recent cultural event.

The Uttarakhand Minister's Public Reprimand

The controversy stems from an incident that occurred around October 18 during a Navratri-linked cultural event held in New Tehri. During Daler Mehndi's performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal allegedly interrupted the celebrated singer. Reports indicate that Minister Uniyal publicly raised concerns regarding Mehndi's physical condition and reportedly alleged intoxication. This public confrontation, coming from a government official during a cultural program, has sparked widespread debate within the entertainment industry about the conduct of public representatives towards artists.

FWICE Strongly Defends Daler Mehndi

In response to the minister's allegations, FWICE has issued a strong defense of Daler Mehndi. The federation explicitly stated that the singer does not consume alcohol, directly refuting the claims of intoxication. Furthermore, FWICE highlighted that Daler Mehndi has been dealing with significant health challenges and is currently in recovery following major surgery. The film workers' body asserted that any concerns regarding a performer's well-being or perceived physical state should be addressed with utmost compassion and professionalism, rather than through a humiliating public reprimand that disregards an artist's personal health struggles and dignity. Their stance underscores the need for discretion and empathy in such situations.

Industry Voices in Solidarity

The incident has galvanized significant support for Daler Mehndi from across the entertainment fraternity. Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi's brother and a prominent singer himself, swiftly came to his defense. Mika Singh not only denied the allegations of intoxication but also publicly sought an apology from Minister Uniyal for his perceived disrespectful conduct. This demand for an apology resonated with many, as several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry have also publicly expressed their support for Daler Mehndi. Among those who have voiced solidarity are veteran actor Anupam Kher and popular comedian and television host Kapil Sharma, demonstrating a unified stand against what they view as an unjust public shaming of an artist.

FWICE's Broader Appeal for Artist Dignity

Beyond defending Daler Mehndi specifically, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated its broader commitment to protecting the welfare and professional rights of artists within the entertainment industry. Their formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes that public representatives and event organisers bear a crucial responsibility to handle such situations with discretion, respect, and sensitivity. The FWICE's appeal underscores the importance of ensuring that artists, who contribute significantly to the nation's cultural fabric, are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, free from unwarranted public humiliation or mischaracterization of their personal circumstances.