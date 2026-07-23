Tyler Perry's series 'Beauty in Black' is set for a surprise fourth season, despite a previous announcement that its third season would be the finale. Creator Tyler Perry confirmed the story is 'far from finished' and thanked the audience.

Tyler Perry's series 'Beauty in Black' is set to return for the fourth season after the makers announced its third and final season in December 2025, reported Variety.

Tyler Perry on the Renewal

"'Beauty in Black' is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished. There was so much more I wanted to explore and I'm grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!" Perry said as quoted by Variety.

About the Series and Cast

'Beauty in Black' originally premiered in 2024. The show's two seasons to date have both been divided into two eight-episode batches each. The series stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan.

The official logline for Season 3 states, "Kimmie (Polidore Williams) finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory (Stewart). Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down."

Additional cast members include Bailey Tippen, Rodrigo Aburto, Randall J. Bacon, George Middlebrook, Greg Clarkson, Jasmine Burke, Aria Celeste Castillo, Gianmarco Duin, Philemon Chambers, Philip Boyd, Ty Anthony, Deeric Williams, Herb Magwood, Tre McBride, Kevin Savage, Jazmine Robinson, Kaja Brielle, Shay Mack, Steven Rho, Aaron Serotsky, Mikeal L Dwayne Griggs, Sara Spadacene, D'kia Anderson, Antoine Williams, Ty Courtad, Raven Chambers, Michael Butler, Jillmarie Lawrence, Jim Braswell, reported Variety.

Perry is the creator, writer, executive producer, and director of 'Beauty in Black.' (ANI)