Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple set to marry; throwback to their relationship timeline

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to marry tomorrow at Hyderabad. Sobhita has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram. Let's check out their relationship timeline

Naga Chaitanya was spotted with Sobhita Dhulipala at his home in 2022, few months after his divorce from Samantha in October 2021. The duo appeared comfortable in each other's presence and Chay was seen giving Sobhita a tour of his house. This sparked rumours online about a budding relationship

In March 2023, Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya at his London restaurant, where fans spotted Sobhita in the background. The post was later deleted, but insiders claimed the couple grew closer during this London trip, fueling dating speculations

When asked about Sobhita during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya chose not to comment directly. Instead, he responded with a warm smile, which fans took as a subtle acknowledgment of his relationship with the actress

In April 2023, Sobhita shared pictures from a jungle safari, including a selfie and scenic views. Chaitanya, too, shared a similar photo enjoying a sunset in a jeep. Fans quickly connected the dots, assuming the two were on the same trip, further confirming their relationship

In May 2023, the couple reportedly took an exotic vacation to Europe. While they didn’t post pictures together, images of them wine-tasting and shopping on European streets surfaced online, leaving fans excited about their undeniable chemistry. On August this year, the couple got engaged and Chay's father Nagarjuna shared the happy news through his twitter account. The couple is set to marry tomorrow

Latest Videos