Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple set to marry; throwback to their relationship timeline

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to marry tomorrow at Hyderabad. Sobhita has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram. Let's check out their relationship timeline

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya was spotted with Sobhita Dhulipala at his home in 2022, few months after his divorce from Samantha in October 2021. The duo appeared comfortable in each other's presence and Chay was seen giving Sobhita a tour of his house. This sparked rumours online about a budding relationship

article_image2

In March 2023, Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya at his London restaurant, where fans spotted Sobhita in the background. The post was later deleted, but insiders claimed the couple grew closer during this London trip, fueling dating speculations

article_image3

When asked about Sobhita during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya chose not to comment directly. Instead, he responded with a warm smile, which fans took as a subtle acknowledgment of his relationship with the actress

article_image4

In April 2023, Sobhita shared pictures from a jungle safari, including a selfie and scenic views. Chaitanya, too, shared a similar photo enjoying a sunset in a jeep. Fans quickly connected the dots, assuming the two were on the same trip, further confirming their relationship

article_image5

In May 2023, the couple reportedly took an exotic vacation to Europe. While they didn’t post pictures together, images of them wine-tasting and shopping on European streets surfaced online, leaving fans excited about their undeniable chemistry. On August this year, the couple got engaged and Chay's father Nagarjuna shared the happy news through his twitter account. The couple is set to marry tomorrow

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on ATG

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Recent Stories

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon