TV actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumor and will undergo surgery soon. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared her health update, expressing concern and requesting prayers from fans.

One of TV's most famous actresses, Dipika Kakar, has been diagnosed with a liver tumor, leaving her fans saddened. Her husband and TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a health update on his YouTube channel, revealing the diagnosis and expressing concern. He mentioned being in the hospital for the past three days due to Dipika's health condition.

Dipika Kakar's Husband Shares Details

Shoaib Ibrahim, in a post on his YouTube channel, stated that they always share good and bad news with their fans. He revealed Dipika's liver tumor diagnosis, which doctors are taking seriously. He explained that Dipika experienced severe stomach pain while he was in Chandigarh, initially assumed to be acidity. However, when the pain worsened, they consulted a family doctor who prescribed antibiotics and blood tests. The blood test revealed an infection.

How Dipika Kakar's Liver Tumor Was Discovered

Shoaib further explained that their doctor advised a CT scan, which revealed a tennis ball-sized tumor in the left part of Dipika's liver. This was shocking news. He mentioned that the CT scan didn't indicate cancer, but doctors haven't confirmed this yet. Dipika has been hospitalized for three days, undergoing various tests, including CT scans, sonography, and blood tests, with more tests pending. He stated that the tumor requires surgery, which will be scheduled soon. Shoaib requested fans to pray for Dipika's recovery.