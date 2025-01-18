Lifestyle

8 Salwar Suits Inspired by Dipika Kakar

Yellow Gotta Patti Suit

Dipika Kakar's yellow suit with gotta patti work creates a beautiful and vibrant look. The TV actress is known for designing her own suits.

Red Anarkali Suit

Dipika looks gorgeous in a red Anarkali suit during her 'Celebrity MasterChef' appearance. This ethnic dress is a perfect choice for special occasions.

Black Velvet Suit

The black velvet suit with golden work is a perfect winter outfit. It's a stylish choice for outings and special events.

White Suit with Printed Dupatta

Dipika styles a plain white suit with a floral print dupatta and orange footwear, showcasing a simple yet elegant look.

Blue Chikankari Suit

Dipika's blue Chikankari suit offers a sober and comfortable look, ideal for regular wear and shopping trips, especially during summer.

Orange Lace Work Suit

The orange long flared suit with lace detailing and an organza dupatta adds a touch of glamour to Dipika's look.

Black & White Embroidered Suit

Dipika's black and white front-cut suit with heavy white thread embroidery offers a royal and sophisticated appearance.

