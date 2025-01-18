Lifestyle
Dipika Kakar's yellow suit with gotta patti work creates a beautiful and vibrant look. The TV actress is known for designing her own suits.
Dipika looks gorgeous in a red Anarkali suit during her 'Celebrity MasterChef' appearance. This ethnic dress is a perfect choice for special occasions.
The black velvet suit with golden work is a perfect winter outfit. It's a stylish choice for outings and special events.
Dipika styles a plain white suit with a floral print dupatta and orange footwear, showcasing a simple yet elegant look.
Dipika's blue Chikankari suit offers a sober and comfortable look, ideal for regular wear and shopping trips, especially during summer.
The orange long flared suit with lace detailing and an organza dupatta adds a touch of glamour to Dipika's look.
Dipika's black and white front-cut suit with heavy white thread embroidery offers a royal and sophisticated appearance.
