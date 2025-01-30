Entertainment
India's favorite show MasterChef is back on TV. This time, well-known stars from the television world are appearing as contestants.
This season of MasterChef features popular chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as judges, along with filmmaker and food enthusiast Farah Khan.
The MasterChef contestants include Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, Kavita Kaushik, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.
The question arises, who is the highest-paid contestant? Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly receiving the highest fee, earning between 6-8 lakhs rupees per week.
Archana Gautam will receive 3 lakhs, Gaurav Khanna 2.50 lakhs, and Faisal Shaikh 2 lakhs rupees per week.
Dipika Kakar will receive 2.30 lakhs rupees per week. Rajiv Adatia will get 2 lakhs, and Nikki Tamboli will receive 1.50 lakhs rupees per week.
