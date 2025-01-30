Entertainment

MasterChef's Highest Paid Contestant

MasterChef Returns

India's favorite show MasterChef is back on TV. This time, well-known stars from the television world are appearing as contestants.

MasterChef Judges

This season of MasterChef features popular chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as judges, along with filmmaker and food enthusiast Farah Khan.

MasterChef Contestants

The MasterChef contestants include Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, Kavita Kaushik, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.

Highest Paid Contestant

The question arises, who is the highest-paid contestant? Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly receiving the highest fee, earning between 6-8 lakhs rupees per week.

Contestant Fees

Archana Gautam will receive 3 lakhs, Gaurav Khanna 2.50 lakhs, and Faisal Shaikh 2 lakhs rupees per week.

Dipika Kakar's Fee

Dipika Kakar will receive 2.30 lakhs rupees per week. Rajiv Adatia will get 2 lakhs, and Nikki Tamboli will receive 1.50 lakhs rupees per week.

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abir and Charu's love story comes to an end

Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar feud: A look into their Bollywood conflict

(PHOTOS) Inside Janhvi Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check

Preity Zinta to Kajol-10 Bollywood actresses' debut film LOOKS