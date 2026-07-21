TV actor Abhinav Shukla has made a surprising claim, saying that watching porn is a major reason for global warming. His comment has kicked off a huge debate on social media, with many people questioning his logic.

Actor Abhinav Shukla has claimed that watching porn videos is a cause of global warming. He made this statement during a podcast called 'For POV'. "One of the main reasons for global warming is watching porn," the actor said.

Shukla explained that making, distributing, and even watching these videos uses up a lot of energy. According to him, this leads to massive carbon emissions. The actor's comment has, unsurprisingly, started a big discussion on social media.

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During the same podcast, Shukla also admitted that he watches porn himself. He called it "dangerous" and said that such videos create "unrealistic expectations". Many social media users said they just don't get his logic. They are asking the actor to explain his statement further.

On the work front, Abhinav Shukla's last film was the 2019 release, 'Luka Chuppi'. Since then, he has been active in several web series and television shows. He was also the winner of last year's season of the reality show 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga'.

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