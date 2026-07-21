Bigg Boss Hindi's 20th season has been officially announced. Salman Khan returns as host for the reality show, which will stream on JioHotstar and COLORS. A new eye logo has also been unveiled to mark the milestone season for fans.

The wait is over for all BB fans as the 20th season of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' has been officially announced. The highly anticipated season of the popular reality show is set to return soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, with Salman Khan returning as the host.

New Eye Logo for Milestone Season

Ahead of the new season, the makers on Monday unveiled a brand-new version of the show's iconic eye logo to mark the first official announcement of Season 20. According to the makers, the redesigned eye represents a new chapter for the reality show while also celebrating its 20-year journey.

Symbolism Behind the Redesign

The new look has been created around the idea of the Bigg Boss house, where contestants reveal different sides of themselves as the game progresses. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The layered design of the eye is meant to reflect the changing equations inside the house, with friendships, rivalries, and alliances constantly shifting. The makers also said that the different colours in the logo represent the many emotions and relationships that become part of the show.

The new identity also hints at a season where every twist and every decision could change a contestant's journey inside the house. The eye has been finished with a metallic gold wordmark to mark the show's milestone season.

Premiere Date Awaited

While the makers have confirmed that Bigg Boss Hindi will return soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, the premiere date and the list of contestants are yet to be announced. (ANI)