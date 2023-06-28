Tum Kya Mile song OUT: Witness Ranveer-Alia's sizzling chemistry in 'love anthem' of year

The teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani romantic track Tum Kya Mile had fans on the edge for its full release. The anticipation surrounding this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film is higher than ever. People believe the song will the new love anthem. The expectations are especially high after the huge success of the music of Johar’s last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he collaborated with Pritam and Arijit Singh too, just like Tum Kya Mile. The song has finally been released on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel and the soothing on-screen chemistry of the leads is something to witness.

Amitabh Bhattacharya’s penmanship and Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh’s vocals together will make you feel in love, even if you are not so. The major credit goes to Pritam for his musical genius in making the fans feel the romance that the director wants to portray.

ALSO READ: Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

Karan Johar expressing his feeling said, “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be. We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him… Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs.”

Arijit Singh sharing his experience said, “It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da’s mesmerizing composition of Tum Kya Mile. I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody.”

Shreya Ghoshal added, "The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It’s always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists."

Watch video:

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has promised to be a cinematic extravaganza with a lot of fan excitement surrounding it. The movie is set to premiere in theatres on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser