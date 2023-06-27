Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, receives extraordinary acclaim from the censor board, promising a captivating romantic journey on the big screen. Release date: June 29, 2023. Collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures adds to its allure--- By Amrita Ghosh

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    The anticipation surrounding Sajid Nadiawala and Namah Pictures’s upcoming movie titled 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', starring the charismatic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is steadily reaching its zenith. The audience finds themselves immersed in an exquisite tapestry woven with the threads of unadulterated love, as they surrender to the captivating melodies that serenade their senses and ignite an insatiable curiosity, entwining their hearts with an ethereal symphony of romance, poised to unfold upon the expansive canvas of the silver screen. As the countdown to 29th June is almost coming to an end, the film has earned impressive adulation by the discerning eyes of the censor board.

    A source close to the members of the censor board candidly divulged the extraordinary reception that 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been bestowed upon. He said, ‘The overall response to Satya Prem Ki Katha’ was fantastic. Everyone who saw the film thoroughly enjoyed it and had great things to talk about the film”.
    The reverberating applause emanating from the inner sanctums of the censor board serves as an irrefutable testament to the film's sublime ability to delicately pluck at the delicate strings of the heart, weaving soulful magic.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

    ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ is also a grand collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Noteworthy luminaries in their own right, namely Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans, have all been elevated to the pinnacle of cinematic excellence, securing their rightful place in the annals of the prestigious National Awards. The convergence of such esteemed personalities undoubtedly bestows an unparalleled aura of gravitas upon the project, intensifying the already palpable fervor enveloping its impending release.

    ALSO READ: National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    Prepare yourselves, dear cinephiles, for the impending arrival of the romantic magnum opus that is 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', poised to grace the theatre on 29th June 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment ATG

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur ADC

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares ATG

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    Mahesh Babu Rakshit Shetty South actors to reveal the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan King of Kotha (MAH)

    Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty: South actors to reveal the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai ATG

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

    UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment ATG

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment

    Uorfi Javed PHOTO gallery: Actress sizzles in hot shiny pink dress, CHECK out pictures ADC

    Uorfi Javed PHOTO gallery: Actress sizzles in hot shiny pink dress, CHECK out pictures

    Eid al Adah 2023 2 goats with unique 'Allah' birthmarks up for sale in Lucknow price will STUN you gcw

    Eid al-Adah 2023: 2 goats with unique 'Allah' birthmarks up for sale in Lucknow; price will STUN you

    Varkala to Gokarna-7 beaches to visit during monsoon RBA

    Varkala to Gokarna-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon