Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

'Satyaprem Ki Katha', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, receives extraordinary acclaim from the censor board, promising a captivating romantic journey on the big screen. Release date: June 29, 2023. Collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures adds to its allure--- By Amrita Ghosh

The anticipation surrounding Sajid Nadiawala and Namah Pictures’s upcoming movie titled 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', starring the charismatic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is steadily reaching its zenith. The audience finds themselves immersed in an exquisite tapestry woven with the threads of unadulterated love, as they surrender to the captivating melodies that serenade their senses and ignite an insatiable curiosity, entwining their hearts with an ethereal symphony of romance, poised to unfold upon the expansive canvas of the silver screen. As the countdown to 29th June is almost coming to an end, the film has earned impressive adulation by the discerning eyes of the censor board.

A source close to the members of the censor board candidly divulged the extraordinary reception that 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been bestowed upon. He said, ‘The overall response to Satya Prem Ki Katha’ was fantastic. Everyone who saw the film thoroughly enjoyed it and had great things to talk about the film”.

The reverberating applause emanating from the inner sanctums of the censor board serves as an irrefutable testament to the film's sublime ability to delicately pluck at the delicate strings of the heart, weaving soulful magic.

‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ is also a grand collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Noteworthy luminaries in their own right, namely Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans, have all been elevated to the pinnacle of cinematic excellence, securing their rightful place in the annals of the prestigious National Awards. The convergence of such esteemed personalities undoubtedly bestows an unparalleled aura of gravitas upon the project, intensifying the already palpable fervor enveloping its impending release.

Prepare yourselves, dear cinephiles, for the impending arrival of the romantic magnum opus that is 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', poised to grace the theatre on 29th June 2023.