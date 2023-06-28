Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the much-awaited movies in Bollywood. The film is getting awaited by cinema lovers and fans who have yearned to see Karan Johar doing his cinematic magic behind the screens as a director and filmmaker with impressive direction skills. The movie is much-awaited because Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in key roles and have been fan-favourite on-screen pairing since their phenomenal performance in Gully Boy (2019). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers and director Karan Johar made his way to headlines recently for controversial reasons. After the nepotism debate, Karan Johar is coming back as a director with this film and naturally cinema lovers are excited about same.

The filmmaker is presently facing fans' wrath and flak for allegedly sidelining Shreya Ghoshal in the Tum Kya Mile teaser video. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan opens up about battling type 1 Diabetes when he was just 17-years-old, know details

On Tuesday, Karan posted a video on his Instagram account announcing the release date of the romantic song. The video had no name or mention of Shreya Ghoshal, who reportedly lent her voice to Alia Bhatt in Tum Kya Mile. It only featured the text, the read, "The Dream Team — Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh."

The teaser video has annoyed Shreya Ghoshal fans, who are attacking the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team for not mentioning Shreya's name among the dream team. One user said, "Why is @shreyaghoshal’s name not added in the video among dream team? But that one Ha is enough for us to recognise her voice. Also, it is there in the tags. But why not in the video?." Another one commented, "What about the female voice in the promo? Not a part of your Dream Team?" A user shared, "Why is Shreya Ghoshal not mentioned? Arijit is literally not the best singer. Hawa bana rakha hai. He gets good songs, that is it. Nothing legendary about it. It is pure bullsh*t."

ALSO READ: For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce