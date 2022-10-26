Box Office Report: Ram Setu, Thank God or Har Har Mahadev, which film proved to be a hit?

This week saw the release of three films – Thank God, Ram Setu, and Har Har Mahadev. Did the films were able to earn 10 percent of their budget on the opening day? Here is a low down on their performance at the box office on Tuesday.

Come Diwali and you have filmmakers eyeing the festive release. Instead of Friday, it was Tuesday which saw at least three new films clashing at the box office. Of these three, the two films which saw a battle were Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ against Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God’. Apart from these, the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’, starring Sharad Kelkar in the lead role, was also released in the theatres on Tuesday. Take a look at how the films performed on Tuesday.

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's film 'Ram Setu' failed to do wonders on its opening day. Made on a budget of more than Rs 200 crores, this film has been able to collect only Rs 15 crores on the first day. This was Akshay’s fourth theatrical release for the year 2022, and unfortunately, none of his previous three films – ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ could perform well at the box office. However, there are some hopes for Ram Setu’s collections, even though it is too early to say anything.

Thank God: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' performed slightly better than Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. Made on a budget of 70 crores, the film earned Rs 8.5 crores on its opening day. The film's performance was a little low as compared to what was expected from it on the first day. The film also stars actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Har Har Mahadev: The performance of Sharad Kelkar's film was also not special. Made at a cost of Rs 10 to Rs 15 crores, this film has been able to do business for only Rs 2 crore on the opening day. Although the film, which was released in the Marathi language, managed to earn 10% of its budget, according to the Hindi box office, this earning is very less.