The trailer of Tu Ya Main starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is out. The survival thriller shows two influencers trapped with a deadly crocodile, turning their adventurous collaboration into a fight for life.

Director Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming survival thriller Tu Ya Main has dropped its gripping trailer on January 22, 2026, promising a tense and adrenaline-fueled experience. Starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the film revolves around two influencers whose quest for viral content turns into a horrifying fight for survival.

The trailer immediately grabs attention with a nod to Khoon Bhari Maang, setting the tone for a suspense-filled narrative. Shanaya Kapoor plays Miss Vanity, a glamorous content creator, while Adarsh Gourav portrays ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. Their worlds collide when they decide to collaborate on a thrilling project, showcasing two completely different lifestyles and approaches to online fame.

Adventure Turns Into Nightmare

What starts as a fun, adventurous collaboration soon becomes a terrifying ordeal. The duo finds themselves trapped in a blood-stained, abandoned swimming pool with a predatory crocodile lurking nearby. Their pursuit of high-stakes stunts and viral moments quickly spirals into a desperate struggle to survive. The trailer highlights their escalating panic as they attempt multiple escape routes, including wading through claustrophobic, neck-deep tunnels and shattering glass to flee the predator.

Tension and Terror Peak

The trailer intensifies with chilling sequences, including Shanaya’s character screaming in agony as the crocodile drags her away. The final moments hint at an unforgettable climax, with the deadly reptile seen dragging a body into the dark forest, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

With its mix of suspense, high-stakes action, and a unique survival premise, Tu Ya Main promises to be a cinematic thriller that keeps audiences holding their breath from start to finish. Fans are already buzzing about the trailer’s intense sequences and the actors’ performances, setting high expectations for the film’s release.