Nana Patekar walked out of the 'O'Romeo' trailer launch after waiting for an hour. Director Vishal Bhardwaj took responsibility, explaining Patekar's "naughty kid" nature and highlighting their 27-year friendship despite the incident.

Nana Patekar Walks Out of Trailer Launch

In an unexpected move, veteran actor Nana Patekar walked out of the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'O'Romeo' over delays in the proceedings. Patekar, who arrived to join the cast and crew for the trailer launch, had to wait for an hour before leaving the venue, revealed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Addressing the media, Bhardwaj took responsibility for the lapse and also acknowledged their friendship that spans nearly 30 years. "Nana Patekar has left. He is like a naughty kid in school. He bullies everyone. He entertains everyone, and everyone wants to be with him. We have been friends for 27 years, and this is the first time that we have worked together. It would have been great if he were present here. He stood up in his signature style and said, 'You made me wait for an hour, I am leaving'. We didn't feel bad at all. Because we know this is what makes Nana Nana Patekar," Vishal Bhardwaj said at the event.

'O'Romeo' Trailer and Cast Details

The trailer for 'O'Romeo' was unveiled on Wednesday, taking audiences into a fierce, bloodied, and intense tale. Present at the trailer launch event were Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, and Avinash Tiwary. Shahid Kapoor as the lead protagonist appears on a murderous rampage as Ustara - "a raw, untamed, and deeply conflicted gangster shaped by love and violence." The trailer opens to show a glimpse of a world driven by passion, power, and survival against the shadowy underbelly of Mumbai. Said to be inspired by true events, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial presents Triptii as a woman in distress who seeks help from Ustara, only for things to get worse as the story unfolds. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTw-Ch1jfPe/ Nana Patekar also makes a striking appearance alongside the likes of Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. Actor Vikrant Massey is also set to make a special appearance in the film. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo will release in Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)