South Indian star Trisha Krishnan seems to be aging in reverse. The actress recently turned 43, but she looks as radiant as ever. Now, she's finally sharing the simple diet and fitness secrets behind her glowing skin.

For fans of Tamil cinema, Trisha Krishnan is more than just an actress; she's a feeling. Decades after her debut in 'Mounam Pesiyadhe', she still lights up the screen with the same energy and glow. When Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4, fans couldn't help but wonder how she looks exactly the same. While many call it 'reverse aging', Trisha says her secret is actually quite simple.

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Food is Everything

Trisha firmly believes that what you eat shows on your face. That's why she has completely said goodbye to junk food and oily snacks. Her diet is all about nutritious, home-cooked meals. She avoids excessive spices and artificial ingredients, sticking to a simple food plan that helps maintain her skin's natural glow.

A Fresh Start to the Day

Trisha doesn't start her mornings with caffeine-heavy drinks. Instead, her go-to is a glass of lukewarm water with lemon juice or a cup of green tea to detox her system. She says this simple habit helps purify the body, aids digestion, and is a major reason for her fresh-faced look.

The Vitamin C Magic

Trisha knows just how important citrus fruits are for healthy skin. She makes sure to include fruits rich in Vitamin C, like oranges and lemons, in her daily diet. These fruits help boost collagen production and prevent signs of aging. Along with this, she drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her skin hydrated.

Fitness is Non-Negotiable

Trisha's discipline when it comes to fitness is truly impressive. It's not just about tough gym workouts; she also regularly does Pilates, strength training, and cardio exercises. This routine improves blood circulation and helps flush out toxins through sweat, giving her skin a natural glow.

Simple and Smart Skincare

When it comes to skincare, Trisha keeps it simple. She only uses what's absolutely necessary. After a shoot, she makes it a point to remove her makeup properly and moisturize her skin. But above all, Trisha reminds everyone that the real secret is a stress-free mind and getting enough sleep.