Fans of actress Trisha Krishnan have formed the Trisha Welfare Association in Tiruchirappalli, pledging to undertake social work, including distributing milch cows, while voicing their desire to see the actress as a future Chief Minister.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): The fans of actress Trisha Krishnan in Tiruchirappalli launched an association, Trisha Welfare Association, which will undertake various social service activities in the district on Sunday. After the launch, the fans of the actress also raised slogans hailing the actress as "Future Chief Minister." Through the association, its members have put forward 14 demands to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. One of their key demands is the proper implementation of a scheme to provide milch cows to women. They have also submitted several other demands.

Speaking about the formation of the association, the members said, "We have not started this welfare association at anyone's instigation. We like actress Trisha very much and consider her our elder sister. It is because of our affection for her that we have now started this welfare association. Through this association, we are going to begin preparations to undertake various social service activities."

"First, we thought we could give 20 cows. We would select two villages, and among the selected villages, identify people living in poverty and provide them with welfare assistance. The plan is to initially distribute 10 cows. Each cow will give birth to a calf, which will then be handed over to the next person in line. When the cow gives birth to another calf later, that calf will be passed on to the next beneficiary," members added while addressing the media.

During the press conference, the member said that the initiative is planned for Tamil Nadu, where they hope to bring their senior female leader to lead the effort. "We were thinking of starting it for Tamil Nadu. This is like a name for us. In Tamil Nadu, there isn't really a good female leader or something like that. So, we are hoping we can bring our older sister here. It would be great if she comes. But before that, we want to do everything without saying anything," added the member.

During the event, enthusiastic fans raised slogans hailing actress Trisha as the 'Future Chief Minister'. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Karuppu, which starred Suriya in the lead role. The actress's best work includes '96, 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', 'Ghilli', 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part I', and 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part II'. (ANI)