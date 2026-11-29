Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, sharing their spiritual experience on social media. The couple expressed awe at the temple architecture and sought blessings following the success of the film Ramayana.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, November 29, and sought blessings from Lord Ram. The couple offered prayers and later shared glimpses of their spiritual visit on social media. Jackky shared three photographs from the visit on his official Instagram account. The first picture shows the couple posing together in the temple courtyard, with the grand sandstone architecture of the Ram Mandir in the background. For the visit, Jackky opted for a traditional white kurta-pyjama paired with a saffron stole and sunglasses. Rakul was seen in a white outfit layered with a black jacket, along with a matching saffron stole and sunglasses. Sharing his experience, Jackky expressed admiration for the temple's architecture and the sense of peace he experienced during the visit. His Instagram caption read: "A truly beautiful and blissful experience visiting Ram Mandir. The architecture left me in awe, and the sense of peace I felt is something I’ll carry with me. Truly blessed to have had the opportunity to be here and seek darshan. Jai Shri Ram" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackky V Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani)

The visit comes shortly after the release and success of 'Ramayana', in which Rakul Preet Singh portrays Shurpanakha. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, 'Ramayana: Part 1' was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, the film has emerged as a major box office success. (ANI)