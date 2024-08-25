Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals

    Triptii Dimri, known for her standout role in Animal, continues to make waves as she captures attention in Mumbai with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant

    Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Triptii Dimri, who garnered widespread acclaim following her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, has become a sensation nationwide. Her massive fanbase was recently abuzz when she was spotted in Mumbai with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. This appearance follows a previous sighting, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

    Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals ATG

    On August 25, Triptii was the center of attention as she exited her luxury car outside a popular Mumbai eatery. The Bad Newz star made a stunning entrance in a chic pantsuit. With minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely, Dimri completed her look with a sling bag, a wristband, golden hoop earrings, and high heels. She graciously took time to pose for photos with fans before heading inside. As Dimri's stylish appearance caught everyone’s eye, Sam Merchant, her rumored boyfriend, made a quick entry into the venue. He kept things simple, wearing a black t-shirt that complemented Triptii’s outfit. He paired his look with denim jeans and white sneakers.

    Triptii Dimri’s rise to fame can be traced through her impressive filmography, including roles in Mom, Poster Boys, Bulbbul, and Qala. However, it was her portrayal of Zoya opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal that truly catapulted her to stardom. Triptii reflected on how her life had changed after Animal. She mentioned receiving overwhelming love, describing it as a beautiful feeling. She noted that her phone hadn’t stopped ringing and that the excitement of it all kept her up at night. She emphasized that everything had been so positive.

    ALSO READ: 'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

    Dimri also expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor’s work, highlighting his honesty in performances. She remarked that every film he did was amazing, and she aspired to achieve that level of excellence as an actor. On the professional front, Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, scheduled for release during Diwali 2024. Additionally, Dhadak 2 is another exciting project on the horizon for her.

