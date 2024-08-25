Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

    John Abraham's comeback in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, faced tough competition from Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. Despite its strong performances and impactful message, the film struggled at the box office, earning Rs 17.82 crore in nine days. John reflects on the film's reception and merits

    People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    John Abraham recently made a return as a full-fledged hero in the film Vedaa. Despite this, the Nikkhil Advani directorial did not perform well at the box office. Released on August 15, Vedaa faced strong competition from Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster Stree 2. Additionally, the film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, leading to a three-way box office battle that proved detrimental for Vedaa. After nine days, the film earned Rs 17.82 crore. John Abraham has now responded to the film’s performance.

    John Abraham acknowledged that while Vedaa did not perform well commercially, he still stands by the film. He described it as a "brave" project and expressed his desire to work with Nikkhil Advani again after Batla House. He emphasized that, beyond the success or failure of the film, the message conveyed is what truly matters. Abraham stated that although the film was presented in an entertaining manner, the subject matter is undeniably heavy. He respected the audience's choice if they were not inclined to watch films with such heavy themes, but stressed that the subject matter remains important.

    ALSO READ: Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    He further expressed pride in the film, stating that it was possibly the best collaboration between himself and Advani. Although there is often regret when a film fails commercially, Abraham noted that Vedaa got almost everything right, from the cast's performances to the cinematography and action sequences. He acknowledged that some viewers might find issues with the screenplay, but respected differing opinions and remained proud of the film.

    Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the antagonist in Vedaa, also shared his thoughts on the film’s box office performance. Banerjee, who also portrays Jana in Stree 2, described his feelings as bittersweet. He praised Advani's direction and mentioned seeing 60 percent occupancy for Vedaa in metro cities, noting that audiences clapped during the climax. However, Banerjee pointed out that Stree 2 was a juggernaut, and being a sequel, it had an advantage as the audience was already familiar with the characters. He admitted that while he anticipated Stree 2 would be successful, he did not expect it to become such a massive hit.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation dmn

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress vkp

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Photos Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck RBA

    Photos: Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr

    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Recent Stories

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World ATG

    Taj Mahal to Petra: 7 New Wonders of the World

    Israel carries out airstrikes on Lebanon; Hezbollah retaliates with over 320 rockets & drones (WATCH) vkp

    Hezbollah claims 320 rockets launched on 11 Israeli sites in '1st phase' of attack after IDF airstrike (WATCH)

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 25: Price of 22k RISES this much

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation dmn

    Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is it on 26th or 27th? Know correct date ATG

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is it on 26th or 27th? Know correct date

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon