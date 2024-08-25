'People will complain about...', John Abraham opens up on Vedaa's poor box-office collection; Read on

John Abraham's comeback in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, faced tough competition from Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. Despite its strong performances and impactful message, the film struggled at the box office, earning Rs 17.82 crore in nine days. John reflects on the film's reception and merits

John Abraham recently made a return as a full-fledged hero in the film Vedaa. Despite this, the Nikkhil Advani directorial did not perform well at the box office. Released on August 15, Vedaa faced strong competition from Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster Stree 2. Additionally, the film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, leading to a three-way box office battle that proved detrimental for Vedaa. After nine days, the film earned Rs 17.82 crore. John Abraham has now responded to the film’s performance.

John Abraham acknowledged that while Vedaa did not perform well commercially, he still stands by the film. He described it as a "brave" project and expressed his desire to work with Nikkhil Advani again after Batla House. He emphasized that, beyond the success or failure of the film, the message conveyed is what truly matters. Abraham stated that although the film was presented in an entertaining manner, the subject matter is undeniably heavy. He respected the audience's choice if they were not inclined to watch films with such heavy themes, but stressed that the subject matter remains important.

He further expressed pride in the film, stating that it was possibly the best collaboration between himself and Advani. Although there is often regret when a film fails commercially, Abraham noted that Vedaa got almost everything right, from the cast's performances to the cinematography and action sequences. He acknowledged that some viewers might find issues with the screenplay, but respected differing opinions and remained proud of the film.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the antagonist in Vedaa, also shared his thoughts on the film’s box office performance. Banerjee, who also portrays Jana in Stree 2, described his feelings as bittersweet. He praised Advani's direction and mentioned seeing 60 percent occupancy for Vedaa in metro cities, noting that audiences clapped during the climax. However, Banerjee pointed out that Stree 2 was a juggernaut, and being a sequel, it had an advantage as the audience was already familiar with the characters. He admitted that while he anticipated Stree 2 would be successful, he did not expect it to become such a massive hit.

