Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    Triptii Dimri said that she thought after the film 'Laila Majnu', people would recognise her. However, when the film was released, only a few people saw it which broke her heart. 

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri, who rose to prominence after appearing in 'Animal', is currently enjoying a successful career. The actress has some pretty intriguing projects in the works, and we bet fans can't wait to see them. Well, she may be the talk of the town now, and the actress is enjoying the limelight, but she was sad when her film 'Laila Majnu' failed to perform well in theaters. In a recent interview, the actress discussed what kept her calm following the flop.

    When Triptii Dimri went unrecognised for 'Laila Majnu'

    In an interview, Triptii Dimri said that when her film 'Laila Majnu', which also stars Avinash Tiwary, was going to be released, she was shopping for veggies at Pali Market. She acknowledged living in a leased flat and doing most things on her own. As a result, she was afraid that once her movie was released, people would identify her, and she would be unable to leave. However, when the film was released, only a few people saw it, which broke her heart.

    Also read: Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy

    Tritpii Dimri's work front

    Tritpii Dimri has a handful of promising films in the works. One of them is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said RBA

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on RBA

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination? anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination?

    'Rebel' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju's film promises a blend of campus politics and romance NIR

    'Rebel' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju's film promises a blend of campus politics and romance

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga RKK

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy

    Recent Stories

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower snt

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Who is Arjun Syam - the first captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6? rkn

    Who is Arjun Syam - the first captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6?

    cricket Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final: Sachin Tendulkar's presence at Wankhede Stadium excites fans (WATCH) osf

    Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final: Sachin Tendulkar's presence at Wankhede Stadium excites fans (WATCH)

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said RBA

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon