Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy

    Karan Johar stated that 'Animal' was fairly striking because it elicited different opinions from the public and celebrities and he also complimented the filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision for the film.

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' has been receiving mixed reviews ever since the film was released. Karan Johar has once again expressed his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's starrer film where he admitted that he 'didn't dig deep into the moral communication of the picture,' he stated that it was fairly striking because it elicited different opinions from the public and celebrities. He also complimented the filmmaker's vision for the film.

    Karan Johar's statement

    He stated that there has been a lot of controversy about 'Animal' and people have stated their opinions, either for or against it, and the filmmaker has been extremely open about his feelings. Karan Johar said that he saw it as a character film centered on a character who was extremely disordered, intrinsically aggressive, and had many emotional issues - and he enjoyed the approach.

    The 51-year-old filmmaker said that he didn't go deep into the moral communication of the film and saw it as swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story through sound design, screenplay dialogue, and character development, that as a filmmaker, he loved it.

    Also read: 'Bohot Sanskaari Baccha hain, Ranbir Kapoor', says Arun Govil; calls him best choice to play Ram's character

    About 'Animal'

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' had Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The film, which premiered in theaters in December 2023, was a huge success. It earned more than Rs 900 crore globally, making it Ranbir's highest-grossing film of his career. Many people criticized the film for encouraging and celebrating toxic masculinity and severe violence.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' director passes away due to multiple organ failure RKK

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' producer passes away due to multiple organ failure

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Arjun Syam is the first captain of the house anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Arjun Syam is the first captain of the house

    Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham to release on this date; Check rkn

    Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham to release on this date; Check

    Bohot Sanskaari Baccha hain, Ranbir Kapoor', says Arun Govil; calls him best choice to play Ram's character RBA

    'Bohot Sanskaari Baccha hain, Ranbir Kapoor', says Arun Govil; calls him best choice to play Ram's character

    Lahore 1947 Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol son Karan Deol read details RBA

    ‘Lahore 1947': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol; read details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

    BREAKING: SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

    cricket 'Pakistani Hindus will now be...': Danish Kaneria thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for implementing CAA osf

    'Pakistani Hindus will now be...': Danish Kaneria thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for implementing CAA

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' director passes away due to multiple organ failure RKK

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' producer passes away due to multiple organ failure

    Kerala: Aster Medcity successfully completes 250 robotic ortho surgeries rkn

    Kerala: Aster Medcity successfully completes 250 robotic ortho surgeries

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon