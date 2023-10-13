Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

The Bollywood classic "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" celebrates its 25th anniversary with a re-release in cinemas at an affordable Rs. 25 per ticket, offering fans the chance to relive the iconic film on the big screen. Karan Johar has arranged special screenings in Mumbai on October 15 to mark the occasion.

The beloved Bollywood classic, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," is commemorating its 25th anniversary since its release. To mark this special occasion, the film, which originally hit theatres on October 16, 1998, is returning to cinemas. Fans of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji can relive the magic for just Rs. 25 per ticket.

Karan Johar's directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is considered a timeless cinematic gem and one of Bollywood's finest. The film famously brought together the iconic trio of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, a combination cherished by audiences even after 25 years.



To celebrate the film's silver jubilee, Karan Johar has arranged three special screenings in Mumbai on October 15. Tickets for these screenings are an affordable Rs. 25, making it an incredible opportunity for fans to experience the movie on the big screen once again.



In the spirit of the film and its unforgettable dialogues, including the iconic line, 'Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakta, to main usse kabhi pyar kar nahi sakta... Without friendhip, there is no love... simple, love is friendship,' Karan Johar has made this cinematic treat accessible to fans in a budget-friendly manner.

For those who grew up in the '90s, this movie remains an unforgettable part of their cinematic experience, thanks to its timeless dialogues and unforgettable moments. Don't miss your chance to celebrate "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" on the big screen once again, reliving the magic of friendship and love.