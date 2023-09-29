Entertainment

'Jawan' records

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film, enters Rs 600 crore club 

Rs 1043.21 crore in 22 days

SRK's 'Jawan' has earned Rs 1043.21 crore at the global box office in just 22 days.

Highest-grossing films

'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' are the highest-grossing films of 2023. 

Only actor with highest-grossing movies

This makes SRK the only actor to have had the highest-grossing movies in a single year.

Rs 600 crore club


'Jawan' becomes the Hindi film to join the 600 crore club.

Indian box office collection

The action film grossed Rs 525.50 crore in Hindi and a grand total of Rs 584.32 crore at the Indian box office.

