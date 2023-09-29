Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film, enters Rs 600 crore club
SRK's 'Jawan' has earned Rs 1043.21 crore at the global box office in just 22 days.
'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' are the highest-grossing films of 2023.
This makes SRK the only actor to have had the highest-grossing movies in a single year.
'Jawan' becomes the Hindi film to join the 600 crore club.
The action film grossed Rs 525.50 crore in Hindi and a grand total of Rs 584.32 crore at the Indian box office.