Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know

David Warner makes his acting debut in the Telugu film Robinhood, starring Sreeleela and Nithiin. Fans are excited as the trailer and Warner's performance go viral.



The trailer of the much-awaited Telugu film Robinhood, starring Sreeleela and Nithiin, was unveiled in a spectacular event that grabbed everyone’s attention. The trailer, packed with action and drama, not only highlighted the lead actors but also showcased Australian cricketer David Warner in a sleek, stylish appearance. His surprise appearance added extra flair to the event.



David Warner is making his acting debut in Robinhood, and he couldn't contain his excitement after the trailer release. On social media, the cricketer shared his enthusiasm, writing, "My big screen debut in a super entertaining film. #RobinhoodTrailer out now!" His announcement has generated a lot of buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting his transition from cricket to cinema.



At the trailer launch, Warner joined the cast for a lively performance, dancing to the catchy song “Adhi Dha Surprisu.” Sreeleela and Nithiin took the opportunity to teach Warner the iconic hook step of the track. This fun-filled moment captured the joy of the cast and demonstrated the camaraderie between them, making the event even more memorable.

Fans flooded social media with praise for David Warner's dance performance. Comments like "We miss you David bhai" and "Will whistle for you David" quickly went viral. As the release date of Robinhood approaches on March 28, the excitement continues to build, fueled by Warner's film debut and the growing anticipation surrounding the movie.

