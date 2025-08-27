Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, sharing photos of the proposal and Swift's ring. Kelce's father revealed the proposal occurred two weeks prior, earlier than Travis initially planned

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the happiest announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, sparking a wave of joy among their fans. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing, also driving speculations about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

<br>Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.<br>He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August.<br>"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.<br>Ed revealed how both Taylor and Travis started calling him and their mothers to share the good news with everyone. <br>Speaking to People, the 74-year-old even stated that his son's happiness comes from one major source - Taylor Swift. Reacting to the engagement news, he exclaimed, "Taylor. There's no question about it. They're two people obviously very much in love."<br>Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023, confirming the same in October of the same year. The two were often spotted attending each other's events, including NFL games and concerts.